

Neighbourhood Support wants to hear about standout neighbours who are making a difference on streets and communities during New Zealand's Covid-19 level 4 lockdown.

The organisation wants nominations for a Neighbourhood Support Good Neighbour Award to recognise Kiwis who are lending a hand, going above and beyond, and making communities safer, more resilient or connected.

Nominations are open to all residents in the country during lockdown.

Each week Neighbourhood Support will choose its favourite nomination as its Good Neighbour of the week.

Both the nominator and nominee will each receive a $50 Prezzy Card and plenty of virtual high-fives, a small way of saying thanks for making neighbourhoods a better place to live.

Nominations opened on Tuesday, close at 7pm on Sunday and will be running every week until lockdown ends.



Winners will be announced on the Neighbourhood Support website and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Tuesdays starting next week.

To nominate a good neighbour go to www.neighbourhoodsupport.co.nz/good-neighbour-awards.

Dannevirke Police Sergeant Gary McKernon urges Tararua residents to get behind the awards.

"It would be great to hear some good news stories."