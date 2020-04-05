Twenty four Year 8 students have been selected for this year's CHB Primary Schools Sports Academy.

The programme helps identify and nurture potentially gifted and talented athletes within the primary school system throughout Central Hawke's Bay.

The academy is designed to educate these young athletes on general aspects of sport and physical education, furthering their sporting knowledge, skills and involvement in sport at a high level. Major sponsors of the CHB Sports Academy are Ruahine Motors and Aqua Management.

Due to Covid-19 alert level 4 conditions all sessions have been postponed, but are expected to resume once lockdown has been lifted.

CHB Sports Academy students, from left:

Back Row

Rhoza Heremaia (Terrace)

Tom Stableford (Waipukurau)

Emma Lowry (Flemington)

Te Toa Hema (Terrace)

Riley Tautau (Waipawa)

Tyler Camden (Waipawa)

Azy Parkinson (Waipukurau)

Riley Mullany (Waipukurau)

Jack Hunt (St Joseph's)

Benjamin Gray (Onga Onga)

Sheridan Linklater (Takapau)



Middle Row

Kaito de Boeck (Pukehou)

Sean Galloway (Takapau)

Jahlin Gaffey-Mansfield (Omakere)

Rory Singer (Waipawa)

Kaela Brans (Argyll East)

Olivia McDonald (Flemington)

Hannah Potter (Waipawa)

Herb Allerby (Terrace)

Aimee Evans (Tikokino)

Theo King (Takapau)



Front Row

Caitlin Kirk (Waipukurau)

Noah Shaw (Omakere)

Dontaye Renata-Smith (Takapau)