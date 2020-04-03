Hastings District Council is asking the community to stop flushing wet wipes after excessive amounts going through the system caused a blockage at the Clive wastewater plant.

The blockage occurred on Thursday night and a council spokeswoman said it was important to dispose off wet wipes in the bin, not the toilet.

"Although many say they are biodegradable, they are not suitable to be flushed. When flushed they make their way through pipes, pump stations, and treatments plants in a matter of hours," she said.

"They cause blockages in the wastewater system that can result in wastewater overflowing onto properties and pollution of our waterways."

Advertisement

She said in addition, dealing with blockages during the lockdown put the essential workers at risk of contracting COVID-19.

"Remember, washing your hands well with soap is still the best level of prevention against the spread of COVID-19 (not wipes)."