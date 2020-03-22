The Hastings Health Centre, Hawke's Bay's largest primary health organisation, has made a move to telephone and email consultations for non-urgent, routine appointments for its 30,000 enrolled patients.

HHC chief executive Andrew Lesperance said the decision was in line with the Royal GP College recommendation.

"We are aiming to do this for the majority of patients and accept that while some people will still need to be seen, this will be arranged only after an initial telephone discussion with your general practice.

"Our intention is to keep everyone safe through minimising exposure to others," he said.

"This will ensure our patients receive continued delivery of healthcare services. Our doctors and nursing staff along with their professional teams and management are all working together to ensure the health of our local community is prioritised and kept well.

"Anyone who already has an appointment booked with their family doctor or nurse, will now be contacted and consulted over the telephone in the first instance."

The Hastings Health Centre Urgent Care service remains open, however anyone who arrives will first be screened at the door to ensure their access to the service is appropriate.

"For those at-risk patients who qualify for early flu vaccination, the Hastings Health Centre will contact you about immunisation and how to get it as soon as possible.

"At the same time, it is very important to continue to keep the public informed that if you feel unwell, call your health centre first (even if there is a wait to get your call answered), or call the 0800 611 116 Healthline number. For coronavirus-specific information go to www.covid19.got.nz or call 0800 358 5453."

As of Monday New Zealand has 102 cases of coronavirus.

The country's alert level is, however, is still at two, meaning the virus is contained but the risk of community transmission is growing.

The Health Centre's move comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the nation on Saturday saying alert-level three would be initiated in New Zealand if there was a heightened risk that the disease was not contained.

That could result in school closures, domestic travel restrictions, more public venue closures, and non face-to-face primary care consultations.

"It's not about whether or not you're worried about yourself. It's that you should be worried for those around you, so please take it seriously," Ardern said in her first official address to the nation.

"This is about saving lives."