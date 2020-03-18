Five Hawke's Bay councils are working together to plan a regionwide response to Covid-19.

The mayors, chairs and chief executives of the Hawke's Bay Regional, Wairoa, Central Hawke's Bay and Hastings District, and Napier City Councils met today to discuss the pandemic.

The regional leaders want Hawke's Bay to "unite against Covid-19" and be as prepared as possible to limit its spread.

All the region's councils are doing business continuity planning and following national guidelines, which include maintaining good hygiene practice, limiting close proximity and contact with others, avoiding any large gatherings and asking staff to stay at home if they feel unwell.

They are also turning their attention to the social and economic recovery of Hawke's Bay and starting to consider a social and economic stimulus recovery package for Hawke's Bay after the Government's $12.1 billion coronavirus support package announced yesterday.

They are urging people to be calm and pragmatic as they manage themselves, their family, work and community responsibilities.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rex Graham said the region's five councils already collaborate effectively and this strong working relationship puts them in a great position to tackle the issue together.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little, who is in self-isolation after returning from overseas, said he knows what many people around the country are going through and urges everyone to support each other.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it's important people look after each other and check on friends and whānau to make sure they're managing and keeping healthy.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said it is important the community doesn't panic, but everyone ensures they are following the health advice and doing their own planning in case the situation escalates.