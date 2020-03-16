The Hawke's Bay DHB has activated its full-scale emergency response structure to prepare for and respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interim chief executive Craig Climo said planning was well under way to establish community assessment centres across the region to swab and assess unwell people.

The first assessment centre is expected to open on Thursday morning at Hastings Health Centre's old building, 101 Queen St East, Hastings.

"Preparing and planning at Hawke's Bay Hospital was ongoing and an isolation ward was ready to be put in place if required. The hospital also had six negative pressure isolation rooms including in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit," Climo said.

"Staff have had on-going training in the correct use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and that training has also been rolled out to our primary care and aged care partners over the past weeks.

"There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay and the DHB continues to advise people to follow the Ministry of Health's guidelines when it comes to large gatherings," he said.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the DHB was well prepared and advanced in its pandemic response.

"My advice to everyone is look after yourself, look out for each other and be mindful of older people living alone, take time to talk to children and to check in on your neighbours especially those that you know are living by themselves," he said.

The DHB is urging people to phone ahead if they have the symptoms of high temperature and cough, sore throat or shortness of breath instead of turning up at a general practice, accident and emergency centre or the Hawke's Bay Hospital Emergency department.

Phone numbers and details of the assessment centres will be promoted as they are finalised.

The Ministry of Health advice is to wash hands regularly with soap and water, sneeze and cough into the elbow, stay away from work and others if sick and staying away from crowds if unwell.

Those who are unwell can call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or visit www.health.govt.nz/covid-19