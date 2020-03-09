

Bridge Pa's airfield was given a show last Thursday as a fleet of Tiger Moth planes came into town as part of a safari to celebrate 50-year anniversary of the Tiger Moth Club of New Zealand.

A group of about 30 descended on Hastings as the group travelled around the country on their way down to Ashburton for the club's AGM, which is hosted at different venues across the country every year.

Bridge Pa Tiger Moth Club member Jan Chisum, who has been part of the club since 1976, said it was a wonderful experience to see the planes make their way to Hastings as they are unable to do so most of the time.

"Because the space here is mainly used for training, groups normally head to Waipukurau and Dannevirke," she said.

"It was great to have them down here because it gave a good opportunity for some of the students here to have a look at these planes and see what it's all about."

There was just enough time for a quick fuel stop in Bridge Pa and some lunch before they took to the skies again. Photo / Warren Buckland

The group weren't able to hang around too long as they spent the day in Hastings getting lunch and enjoying a bit of time on the ground, but were off again to spend the night in Dannevirke.

The big event, which will include 50th anniversary celebrations, is this Friday in Ashburton.