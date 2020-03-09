

While the world seems to descend into chaos with toilet paper running off supermarket shelves due to the coronavirus, one Hastings jeweller is getting people to see the funny side of the paper-panic.

Staff at Grieve Diamond Jeweller thought they would have a bit of fun with their displays selling a roll of toilet paper for close to $6000 with the addition of a free one-carat diamond ring.

The store's marketing co-ordinator, Haylee Britten, said it was something they had seen other jewellers do on social media and thought they would join the fun.

"The panic with toilet paper is a bit hectic and we like others just thought we would do a little thing like this for people to see the funny side," she said.

Make the most of this amazing deal, the gift with purchase is a stunner! #toiletpapershortage #diamondring #giftwithpurchase Posted by Grieve Diamond Jeweller on Sunday, 8 March 2020

They put a photo of the display on their Facebook page and said it just took off.

But for those worried about a potential toilet paper thief, the paper and the "free" diamond ring are locked away in a glass display case.

"It's only cheap two-ply paper so we might need to up the ante and price up with a higher quality roll."