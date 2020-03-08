

What better way to come up with a great lot for a fundraising auction than to make a swap.

Which in the case of Hohepa Hawke's Bay involved swapping a rare bottle of 1987 Central Otago Pinot Noir for a great night at the newly opened Gibbston Valley Winery five-star lodge and spa near Queenstown.

The wine came from the winery's first ever vintage and is the last known remaining bottle — so yes, they would very much like to have it back on the shelf there.

It was gifted anonymously from a supporter of Hohepa, specifically as an exchange for the luxury night out.

That luxury night out is one a remarkable and growing list of auction items for the Gala Fundraiser event to be staged in support of Hohepa on March 27.

As event organiser Shelly Witchalls said, support was rolling in.

"It has been amazing amazing — so humbling," she said for what would be the first event of its kind staged by Hohepa Hawke's Bay as the auction would be accompanied by a gala dinner.

There had been other fundraising events but this one was effectively a signal that they would be stepped up, to raise funding for the long-term sustainability of Hohepa Hawke's Bay to provide for its residents.

Witchalls said a string of local businesses had stepped up to the mark with many lots involving landscape and renovation packages.

The Real Garden Co and HeyHoe Engineering were both sponsoring $500 vouchers toward a Garden Makeover which would feature a garden design from The Real Garden Company's Chris Looij, plus a $500 voucher towards a bespoke garden gate from Heyhoe Engineering.

The package would also include plants from Hohepa Hawke's Bay and Trees for Hawke's Bay's native plant nursery, with garden supplies from Biorich Napier.

Witchalls said she had been humbled by the generosity of small businesses, like Pop's Mowers in Taradale who donated a brand new lawnmower valued at $700.

She said another auction highlight would be a master bedroom makeover design donated by Bibby & Brady design of Ahuriri.

"They are amazing designers who bring a room to life," Witchalls said, adding their design would be enhanced with bed linens by Foxtrot Linens of Central Hawke's Bay and paint and wallpapers donated by Aalto Paint Spot Hastings, along with furniture from Villa Asti in Napier.

Hawke's Bay artist and designer David Trubridge had also stepped up to do his bit for the fundraising evening, happily agreeing to be the dinner speaker.

Hohepa Hawke's Bay general manager Santiago De Marco said the board and management were united in expressing their gratitude to the Hawke's Bay community for their ongoing support.

Tickets for the gala dinner and auction event are available at www.humanitix.com — search for "Hohepa".