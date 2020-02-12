Hawke's Bay farm fencer Tony Bouskill is in line for a second national Rural Sportsman of the Year Award after being named a finalist ahead of the March 13 presentations on the eve of the Norwood Rural Games in Palmerston North.

Bouskill won the award last year, recognising his 2018 win of his sport's premier award in New Zealand - the Golden Pliers final held at the National Fieldays.

He has since also won the World farm fencing title in Germany, emulating a 2015 World title win by father and four-times Golden Pliers champion Shane Bouskill.

Bouskill faces tough opposition in the Rural Sports Awards, up against two other World champions in four-times World-titled tree-climber Scott Forrest, of Kāwerau, and Canterbury shearer Allan Oldfield, who in July won the World individual and teams blade shearing titles in France.

He's one of two Hawke's Bay finalists across the five categories in the awards, with Shearing Sports New Zealand's media officer, Hawke's Bay Today reporter Doug Laing, of Napier, one of three up for the Contribution to Rural Sports Award.

Finalists are:

Norwood New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year: Tony Bouskill (fencing), Scott Forrest (tree climbing), Allan Oldfield (blade shearing).

Skellerup New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year: Darcell Apelu (wood chopping), Pagan Karauria (woolhandling), Steph Tweed (sheep dog trials).

Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year: Ritson Galloway (duck calling), Chris Lord (wood chopping), Sarah O'Reilly (harness racing).

Levno Contribution to Rural Sport: Doug Laing (shearing sports), Gemma Oliver (rodeo), Sally Mallinson (sheep dog trials).

Toyota Lifetime Legacy: Greg Herrick (shearing sports), Ricky May (harness racing), Sheree Taylor (wood chopping).