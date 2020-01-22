Police are working to locate three occupants of a vehicle left abandoned after pursuit.

They were called about 1.05pm following a report of a petrol drive-off in a stolen vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle travelling south on State Highway 2 and pursued the vehicle for a short time, before abandoning it after a couple of minutes due to the manner of driving.

The vehicle was then spiked at about 2pm in the area of Main North Rd, Bay View. It was abandoned on the side of the road a short time later with police arriving after the occupants had fled.

MORE TO COME