A man was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a kitchen fire at a Napier motor lodge.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a small kitchen fire at Rocks Motor Lodge on Meeanee Quay about 1.20pm on Wednesday.

They were called to the scene after smoke was spotted coming from the building.

The man was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital. He is believed to have suffered burns to his hands and was being treated for smoke inhalation.

A fire communications spokesperson said the small fire was caused by a pot left cooking on the stove.

A spokesperson at Rocks Motor Lodge said they couldn't confirm much about the incident, but said it did not affect any of the guests or units at the motor lodge.