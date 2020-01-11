Hundreds of people flocked to the Moana Park Winery premises for Another Day in Taradise on Saturday.
Owner Kaylea Barker said they had not advertised as much as they usually did for the annual event, but word-of-mouth and social media meant approximately 800 people attended.
"We have been running the event for about 15 years and it is a free family event.
"We offered free entry, good music, it was a nice family day out with a relaxed atmosphere."
The event had a group of friends who form a band and play at the winery, and a coffee truck from Palmerston North.
"The food was supplied by us, and we had beer supplied from Deco City."
For those who missed out this year the event will take place again on January 16, 2021.