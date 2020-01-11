

Hundreds of people flocked to the Moana Park Winery premises for Another Day in Taradise on Saturday.

Plenty of shade, sunshine, good food and music was on offer at 'Another Day in Taradise'. Photo / Ian Cooper

Owner Kaylea Barker said they had not advertised as much as they usually did for the annual event, but word-of-mouth and social media meant approximately 800 people attended.

"We have been running the event for about 15 years and it is a free family event.

Harry Lawlor, 3, and Aaron Lawlor, both of Taradale enjoy a great day out in the sun at 'Another Day in Taradise'. Photo / Ian Cooper

"We offered free entry, good music, it was a nice family day out with a relaxed atmosphere."

The event had a group of friends who form a band and play at the winery, and a coffee truck from Palmerston North.

Bill Cruickshank from Dundee, Scotland captures the day for posterity. Photo / Ian Cooper

"The food was supplied by us, and we had beer supplied from Deco City."

For those who missed out this year the event will take place again on January 16, 2021.