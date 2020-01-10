There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Art Therapy

For ages 7 and up: The Art Therapy workshop helps to release stress by exploring an issue or problem through images, words and thoughts.

Napier City Studio 242 Lower Emerson St, Napier: Today, 9am-3pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/art-therapy/hawkes-bay-gisborne

2 Back Yard Blues Festival

Come and join us at The Filter Room for a great summer afternoon of blues, coupled with the best craft brews in town! Bands playing: Swamp Thing, Dusty Rhodes & the Blues Mobile, Sons of Henrik, Devil's Elbow.

The Filter Room, 20 Awatoto Rd, Napier: Today, 2pm-9pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/back-yard-blues-festival/napier

3 Another Day in Taradise

Now in its 14th year, Another Day in Taradise combines delicious Moana Park wines, boutique beers a great selection of delectable food, all matched with a great selection of music.

Moana Park Winery, 530 Puketapu Rd, Taradale, Napier: Today, 11am-6pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/another-day-in-taradise/napier

4 MEH - Nerf War

Bring your Nerf guns, ammo and game face and compete in the Hastings Library battleground. Suitable for ages 13-18.

Hastings War Memorial Library, Civic Square, Warren St, Hastings: Today, 4.15pm-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/meh-nerf-war/hastings

5 Church Road Live - Summer Session #2

Church Road is excited to be hosting some of Hawkes Bay's finest acoustic acts. This Sunday's line-up is 12pm-1.30pm - Danica Bryant, 1.30pm-3pm - Campbell Burns, 3pm-4.30pm - Annabelle & Ash.

Church Road Winery, 150 Church Rd, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 12pm-4.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/jazz-in-the-vines/hastings

6 Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products.

Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am-12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-farmers-market2/hastings

7 Market

Biggest outdoor market in Hawke's Bay, well over 60 stalls to explore and featuring live music and buskers. Great range of fresh fruit when in season. Well worth a visit!

26 Marine Parade 26 Marine Parade, Napier: Tomorrow, 8am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/market/hawkes-bay-gisborne

8 Petals & Paint 2020

In this fun, creative workshop you learn simple flower-arranging tips from Kerin Greville The Floraliste and artist Michele Jung of Michelejungart will introduce you to the joys and wonders of watercolour painting.

Keirunga Gardens, Pufflett Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 1pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/petals-paint-2020/havelock-north