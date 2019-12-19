

A freestyle motocross rider filmed jumping over sections of roads and streams around Park Island said "this was only the beginning", despite being condemned by Napier City Council and police.

Josh Bartosh, a 23-year-old resident of Havelock North, was filmed making daring leaps on his motorbike across various areas around Napier on Wednesday, before the videos were uploaded to the Counter Culture NZ Facebook page.

The video had received over 30,000 views in the 48 hours after it was posted.

Bartosh said: "It has always been an appealing spot and I'd always wanted to jump it. I have been looking at it for around six months.

"That was a little teaser. There is way bigger ones that we've planned and done that will be released soon."

Bartosh, who used to race professionally in the United States, encouraged people to partake in the daring activity, despite a number of injured over the years.

"There are very few people like us these days," he said. "People are just used to our age group sitting around playing video games with no dreams or goals or aspirations.

"I've had a few broken ankles and wrists, a fractured back and been knocked out 15 times or so. But, just send it. Go hard. The body can heal.

"Your world is your oyster – if you want to do something, go and do it."

When shown the video a Napier City Council spokeswoman said this type of behaviour "needs to be reported to police as soon as it is seen".

"It is illegal and irresponsible, and has been referred on to the police."

District Prevention Manager Dean Clifford said police had been aware of this video and "take incidents of this nature seriously".

"The behaviour of this motorcyclist is extremely dangerous and could have fatal consequences," he said. "The rider shows a complete lack of regard for their own safety and the safety of others.

"People who witness dangerous behaviour on the roads are encouraged to contact police."

Bartosh added that authority figures like police and local councils "don't know how to live life properly.

"Don't judge somebody else just because they like adrenaline," he said.