A man who helped steal $140,000 of goods, including five new jet skis, has been sentenced to five years and three months' imprisonment.

Glengyle James Greenhorn is the third person to be sentenced relating to the crime, in which five jet skis, eight computers and a pallet of vape juice, along with a company truck, were stolen from freight company Combined Logistics in January this year.

Greenhorn appeared in front of Judge Geoff Rea on Tuesday afternoon, charged with burglary, arson, theft of a motor vehicle and supplying methamphetamine.

According to the summary of facts, Greenhorn, along with friend Andre Tibor Kalmancsi and a third offender, entered Combined Logistics, where Kalmancsi was a employee, overnight on January 15.

They loaded the items on to a company van, the only one without GPS, and left.

On the night of January 17, Greenhorn and Kalmancsi took the truck to a rural area and burnt it.

During the course of the investigation into the theft, police monitored Greenhorn's phone and found evidence he was involved in the sale and supply of meth, selling 30.76 grams to 22 people from 15 January to 27 February 2019.

Greenhorn's lawyer, Eric Forster, argued for a more lenient sentence on the meth charge, saying Greenhorn was selling meth to feed his own addiction, based on an affidavit from Greenhorn's formal employer.

The employer said Greenhorn had been a good employee until last Christmas, when he noticed a change in him, saying he looked like a drug addict.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Bryant took issue with the claim, saying she was sceptical the evidence was enough for Greenhorn to receive a discount for addiction.

Judge Rea agreed with the prosecution, saying there was not enough evidence to prove Greenhorn is an addict, and that there is a difference between addiction and use.

He was sentenced to three years each on the dishonesty and arson charges, to be served concurrently, and two years three months on the meth charges, to be served consecutively, bringing his total sentence to five years three months.

Kalmancsi, who appeared before Judge Rea earlier this month, was sentenced to four years and four months' prison.