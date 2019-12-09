There's just a week to go to get your nominations in for the 2019 Hawke's Bay Today Person of the Year.

The bar has been set very high, and includes many nominees: a boxing coach, a physician, holiday camp owners, businesspeople and community workers. Now in its seventh iteration, the annual end-of-year quest is a great lead-in to the festive season and a glowing endorsement of someone we think deserves his or her name in lights.

The inaugural 2013 title was clinched by Flaxmere Boxing Academy head coach Craig McDougall. Children's Commissioner and paediatrician Dr Russell Wills was the 2014 winner.

In 2015, the managing director of Emmerson Transport and philanthropist Ian Emmerson claimed the honour.

Bill and Anne Perry were named the 2016 winners for not selling their Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park to private owners, and instead selling to Napier, Hastings and regional councils so it would remain forever in public hands.

In 2017, Maraenui community worker Minnie Ratima was announced the winner for selfless sacrifice and service to her community.

Last year, musical pair Anna Pierard and Jose Aparicio took the trophy for their work with the region's youth.

So let's begin the search for regional greatness again for this year - email news@hbtoday.co.nz with your nomination.