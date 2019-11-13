Tararua District Councillors attended a special expo, organised by council staff at the Tararua Business Network on Tuesday.

The expo was part of the induction process to assist elected members gain an understanding of council activities and to meet key staff members.

Council governance manager Richard Taylor said was done in the previous term, and the outgoing council supported it being repeated in terms of the value it provided.

Dannevirke and Eketahuna Community Board members joined the councillors induction to become familiar with the activities and services provided to the district's communities along with personally meeting the staff who carry out that work.

The chairs of Pahiatua On Track and Woodville Districts' Vision also attended.

"These expos provide a good background leading up to discussion on the 2020/2021 Annual Plan that will commence early in 2020, followed by development of the next Long Term Plan," said Taylor.

Councillors and community board members were greeted by Tararua i-Site manager Carole Wilton before visiting each display.

A second expo will be held on Tuesday showcasing the work of Tararua Alliance and this will be held at Oringi Business Park.