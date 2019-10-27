

Chests containing Hastings treasures have been blessed before being sent to China, as part of The Amazing China-Hastings Year of Tourism 2019.

The chests, which were blessed kaumatua Jerry Hapuku, contain a hand-crafted wooden bowl set on a kauri plinth, made and donated by Hawke's Bay Woodturners' Guild members, a polished paua shell, a fabric map of New Zealand, and publicity materials showing Hastings' sights.

The chests are being sent ot various provinces in China, who will then return the favour, sending a chest representing their province to Hastings.

Secondary school students in Hastings can then take part in a competition to match the chest to its province, with the first three to complete the task winning a trip to China.

The Hastings project falls under the umbrella of the China-New Zealand Year of Tourism, a project designed to increase cultural understanding a relationships between the two countries.

Hastings Project Lead, councillor Kevin Watkins, said it was exciting to send the chests off to their destinations.

"It's getting to the exciting part now.

"We had to halt the project for a bit during the election process but we are now fully back into it.

"We can't wait to see what comes back, but that will have to remain a secret until we start the competition.

"Then, of course, we will see three of our high school students taking trips to different parts of China, as their prize for winning the competition."