Roads are closed after a work site incident in Meeanee, Napier where a person reportedly received an electric shock.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a rural work site accident at 4.15pm on Brookfields Rd in Meeanee.

Police have confirmed they have closed the road between Awatoto Rd and Sears Rd.

A St John's Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they had two vehicles at the site, but would also not comment further.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough did confirmed the power company had received reports of a person receiving an electric shock and have since de-energised the lines.

Firefighters were also on the scene but could not give any further information.

More to come