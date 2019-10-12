

Preliminary results show Sandra Hazlehurst has been re-elected as Mayor of Hastings.

Her challenger, Damon Harvey, while unsuccessful in getting the top spot, has been re-elected as a councillor in the Hastings-Havelock North Ward.

Hazlehurst, who has been Mayor since 2017 when she won a by-election sparked when long-standing Mayor Lawrence Yule stood down to run for parliament, beat Harvey by more than 2,700 votes, with 11,971. Harvey won 9,207

The results were posted to the Hastings District Council's website just after 1.30 pm this afternoon and are based upon the counting of approximately 95 per cent of the returned votes.

Advertisement

The voter return was 40.99 per cent, being 22,580 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

Hazlehurst said she is "honoured and privileged" to have been re-elected. She was notified by the electoral officer and the chief executive just before 1pm.

"I am truly humbled by the support I have had from our community over my time as mayor and during this campaign. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me to return to this role where I can serve our District," she said.

Hazlehurst acknowledged Harvey and congratulated all her re-elected Councillors as well as the new Councillors; Sophie Siers, Peleti Oli and Alwyn Corban, "ll of whom are passionate about our District and will make a positive difference to the lives of our people".

Harvey, who was elected in 2016, took to Facebook to share his disappointment but congratulated those that have been successful including Sandra.

"Disappointing for me, my family and friends and everyone that supported me. I would like to thank you all for your support and confidence in me to be your mayor.

"It wasn't a total loss as I did get reappointed as a councillor so that's a bit of a consolation," he added.

Of note, is the Flaxmere Ward, where councillor, Jacoby Poulain, who was elected in 2010 has been kicked out.

Advertisement

Her running mate, and long-time Flaxmere ward councillor, Henare O'Keefe came in second with 820 votes.

However, newcomer, and Labour-backed candidate, Peleti Oli came out on top with 1,046 votes.

The official results are due to be confirmed on 19th October 2019.