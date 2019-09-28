Investigation is underway after a fire gutted a house in Pakipaki, Hastings on Saturday.

Fire and emergency services attended the incident on Anderson Rd Pakipaki, at 4.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesman said they received a call about the "well-involved" fire from the house occupants.

"They [the occupants] were home when the fire started but had evacuated by the time we got there."

Advertisement

Two appliances from Hastings, one from Napier, and a couple of tankers attended the fire.

"There was heaps of damage to the property."

It took fire and emergency services 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

Ambulance did not attend the incident as no injuries were reported.