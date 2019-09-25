"Please help my daughter change the laws us adults implemented."

John Maxwell Moeke is on a mission to help his daughter Awatea Moeke, 9, change the laws surrounding dog control after a dog brutally mauled Awatea's pet ram to death.

The attack prompted her to start a petition 'AWATEA L.O.S.S' last week asking for a change in the enforcement of law, accurate communication around accountability, and health and safety regarding number of animal control officers attending the incident.

The petition now has 1000 signatures.

Awatea and John believe all owners of dogs who have attacked sheep should be prosecuted and fined.

They would also like an apology to be given from councils around New Zealand to the impacted sheep owners because the current council laws allow dogs to roam free.

"We want harsher penalties as if you had a car accident. If you are in the wrong, you should pay.

"Currently there is severity scale which the council follows and it means if the harm done is not serious enough then the dog is allowed to roam free."

Awatea lives with her family in Waimarama and she lost her pet ram Buste' to a dog attack in May.

He is buried in a paddock next to their house and Awatea hand-painted the tomb of stones where Buster now lies.

Buster was an integral part of the Moeke family which also includes a rescued chicken, a fox terrier, and a one-eyed cat.

"This [dog attacks] impacts the grassroots of farming, our children," John said.

"Farmers have been trying to change the law for so long and nothing has been done about it. But now my daughter has been impacted and she wants to see change happen."

"For Awatea May 14 was the beginning. Two white pitbull terror dogs were witnessed by a school worker on our property, which is next to the school. "

What followed was the death of their pet ram along with three other sheep. The dogs responsible could not be located.

"In the next few days, they killed our neighbour's two sheep and one of another farmer.

"Sadly this story of dogs destroying sheep has been very common in Hawke's Bay over the last few months."

In July the Hastings District Council laid charges against the owners of eight dogs who mauled more than 100 stock.

The six alleged offenders - three men, and three women - from Hastings, Havelock North and Clive were charged with owning a dog or dogs that attacked stock.

They were also charged with failing to keep their dog or dogs under control. Five of them also faced a charge of failing to register their dog or dogs.

The bloodshed began in June when 49 lambs were killed on June 10 at the Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park. In total, stock owners, Denise and Colin Davis lost about 125 lambs over June and July.

While some of the sheep were found dead, others were so badly injured they had to be put down.

As of July 7, there had been 12 reports of stock worrying and 143 sheep killed in different locations.

On September 8, dogs reportedly killed more sheep on two farms, he said.

"Out of control you can say for Hawke's Bay," John said.

"For three months my daughter worried about the dogs killing the rest of her pets. No parents would like to go through that."

John has taken the petition around schools, including Te Mata Primary where Awatea is a student.

"I've also just made contact with the Federated Farmers and they are also going to help with the petition."

She will also be appearing on Kea Kids News on October 9 to tell her story.