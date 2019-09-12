One of the precarious rocks removed from Bluff Hill by contractors because of potential safety risks to the public will be given to Waiohiki Marae.

Napier City Council's Principal Māori Advisor Charles Ropotini said Bluff Hill had a special connection with Pānia and the people of Waiohiki Marae.

"For Māori, rocks hold great significance and mauri, or energy.

"To be able to deliver this rock to Waiohiki is to create a special spiritual bond from the former ancestral home of Pānia at Hukarere (the Māori name for the bluff) with the marae at Waiohiki.

"For many decades to come, this rock will be referred to in oratory and storytelling.

"The people will always be reminded of Pānia through the presence of this mauri."

The rocks were removed at the beginning of the week.