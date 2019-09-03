

Gentlemen ... start your engines.

And ladies too of course as the second Napier Distinguished Gentleman's Ride rolls closer.

During the event fine motorcycles from all ages and manufacturers are sparked into life by their dapper and smartly attired riders and passengers, and taken on a fine run across the landscape of Hawke's Bay.

And for a very good cause which ride host Ross Arthur is hopeful will see a boost in fundraising.

The ride, from Waipukurau and through Havelock North and Hastings, before dismounting at the Sound Shell in Napier, is staged to raise funds for Prostate Cancer awareness and research and Mens' Mental Health.

Last year it drew 34 riders and raised $1378 and as of three days ago, and with just over a fortnight to go before the September 29 Sunday ride, 30 riders had already registered.

"So we will absolutely go past last year — I'm confident of that," Arthur said.

"It is all about raising money for very good causes and having a good ride — and having some fun."

It was also about getting some classic and vintage motorcycles, along with machines from European, American and Japanese manufacturers, together for a "classic and dapper-based" outing.

Arthur said those wanting to take part did not have to ride the whole route from Waipukurau through to Napier and could join in at any of the stopping points along the way.

The ride will set off at 10am from Mobil Waipukurau and will run through to the Rose and Shamrock in Havelock North around 10.45am, then to the Noel Leeming car park in Hastings for a re-group and an 11.30am ride to the Napier Sound Shell.

Those wanting to kickstart their way to lunch afterwards will then head for the Puketapu Hotel.

Arthur said even if people were not going to be part of the ride they could still visit the registration site and make a donation.

Riders could also register on the day.

Registration and ride details for the super, dapper Napier Distinguished Gentleman's Ride are on www.gentlemansride.com