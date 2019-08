A man has serious injuries after a gas bottle exploded, starting a roaring fire at a Hawke's Bay house on Thursday.

The house fire, at an isolated rural property on Kaiwaitau Rd, Mahia about 2.10am, needed five fire trucks to quell the flames.

A fire communications spokeswoman said one male patient was transferred to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The house was "well involved" in flames when fire crews arrived, she said.

MORE TO COME