The youngest Napier City Councillor has announced she plans to stand for re-election this year.

Annette Brosnan, who represents the Onekawa-Tamatea ward, was first elected in 2013 at the age of 25.

Since then she has remained the youngest councillor on council.

She said the last term had been relatively difficult, fighting issues such as chlorine and dirty water along with all other competing priorities as a city.

In June this year Napier City Council unanimously supported Brosnan's motion to make water a number one priority, re-budget accordingly and move to investigate the costs and options for an unchlorinated city supply.

She said getting the motion passed was a highlight, and really cemented for her the difference representing your community in local politics can make.

She said another highlight was the development of the destination playground at Anderson Park.

A recent change in the Napier electoral system means there will no longer be six "at large" councillors, and instead of the single Onekawa-Tamatea Ward Councillors, there will be two.

Current councillor Richard McGrath will be standing alongside Brosnan for the second seat.

Brosnan was an inaugural member of the Young Elected Members National Network run through Local Government New Zealand.

"I'm also very passionate about age diversity in Local Government, new and fresh ideas are so important to encourage a forward-thinking Council."

She says she is happy to talk with any potential young candidates on what being in local politics is like, including managing family and work commitments.

She says she maintains her relationships with her constituents by attending all

Neighbourhood Support meetings, running a Facebook page, door knocking and sending welcome packs to every home that changes ownership in the ward.