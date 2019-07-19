Entries are now open for the annual Hawke's Bay Health Awards.

The awards are open to any person or organisation that has made a demonstrable difference to health care and outcomes in Hawke's Bay, through innovation, excellence and commitment.

This year the awards has been given a refresh, with categories refined, including substantial weighting given to reducing inequities across all categories, making best use of the health dollar, and improving consumer experience and health outcomes.

While the awards are organised by the Hawke's Bay District Health Board, the awards are region-wide and open to all individuals and organisations working in the field.

Advertisement

This year the health awards has its own dedicated website www.hbhealthawards.nz where people can download an entry form, learn more about the awards and access previous winning entries to help inspire their submissions.

Award entries will close at noon on Friday 6 September.

Short-listing will then be carried out by representatives of the Hawke's Bay Clinical Council, Hawke's Bay Health Consumer Council and Māori Relationship Board before being presented to a final judging panel.

The categories for the 2019 Hawke's Bay Health Awards are:

·Excellence in the use of knowledge to deliver innovative solutions

·Commitment to quality improvement and patient safety

·Excellence in person and whānau-centred care

·Excellence in service improvement

·Commitment to working together to improve community health and wellbeing

·Outstanding contribution to Hawke's Bay Health

The awards night will be held on Friday 22 November.