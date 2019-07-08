

A group of local musicians are getting together to bring some fun and warmth to the middle of a Dannevirke winter.

A Winter Variety Concert will be held in St John's Anglican Church on Sunday, starting at 2pm.

Organisers Vivienne Haldane and Helen Carver say the concert is all about having some fun in winter and bringing friends together.

They are bringing together a top line-up of talented musicians from different genres to produce a true variety concert.

Advertisement

Haldane says there are so many talented people for the small community that Dannevirke is.

"Unfortunately there are not many opportunities for them to perform in public."

Among them are Molly Pawson, a composer and talented musician, Charlotte Sutton, a classically trained singer, world class banjo player Julian McKean, Christopher Cap, whose father Peter wrote the classic Kiwi tune Taumarunui on the Main Trunk Line, Peter Charlton-Jones, Sue Farrell, poet Ian McClunie, Mike Spiers and Maria Williams, Morley and Vivienne and the El's Bells choir.

Carver, a guitar teacher, will be performing, as will four of her students.

Carver says her pupils are aged just 8 and 9 and for them to perform on stage is important.

"It really lifts their game. They have to really practise. It's a very brave thing for these students to do to get up on stage and perform, but it's very good for them."

This is the fourth year this mid-winter concert has been held.

"St John's Church is a really lovely venue, the acoustics are great," says Haldane.

"We think of this concert as our version of an art show, such is the variety of talent."

She says it has been such a successful event in the past that it is quite possible it will be held again next year.

Entry is by donation and all proceeds will go toward the church.

Following the two-hour concert afternoon tea will be provided by St John Church parish members.