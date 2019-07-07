Roadworks across two areas of SH2 at Bay View will mean delays for motorists — with possibly up to 10 minutes impact on travel times.

Contractors will be carrying out a two-day programme of road surface repairs near the township, with traffic management signs being set up on the approaches.

Between 9am and 3pm stop-go signalling will be operating and speed restrictions will be in place.

New Zealand Transport Agency spokesman Oliver Postings said delays were inevitable at times.

There would also be delays on the roadway between Bay View and Hawke's Bay Airport as the extensive passing lane construction project continues.

Lane diversions were in place as well as temporary speed restrictions of 30km/h.

The SH2 north stretch is the busy spot for roadworks with three other programmes under way.

Dropout repairs are being carried out at Sandy Creek, drainage maintenance between Mohaka and Kotemaori and seal widening around Tangoio.

Speed restrictions and stop-go signalling will be in place.

On SH2 south there are reduced speed limits and temporary traffic light controls at Te Mahanga where barrier installation, as part of NZTA's regional safety programme, are installed.

There is also seal widening between Waipawa and Waipukurau with similar restrictions in place, and motorists can expect up to five minutes impact on their travel times.

On SH5 at sites between Tarawera and Te Pohue contractors will be carrying out surface water blasting, while roadmarking is under way on SH50 between Kereru and Tikokino and bridge guardrail replacement work on the Mangaonuku No 3 Bridge.

Speed restrictions are in place although impact of travel time would be "negligible" Postings said.