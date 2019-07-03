No more scrambling for spare coins - Hastings is about to get new $540,000 parking meters.

The lollipop meters were installed in 1996/97 and are starting to fail due to their age.

The new parking meters will be pay by plate, rather than the current system where there is one parking meter per carpark.

Seventy-four new machines will be installed, each servicing about 10 car parks, with 508 lollipop parking meters removed.

Advertisement

Users put their vehicle registration number into the parking meter.

Prices will remain unchanged.

It will also save people from having to scramble for coins with options for paywave and credit card payments as well as paying with coins.

The new system will also allow flexibility, with the council able to make parking free for days with major events, or days of significance, should that be desired.

Hastings councillor and Business Association board advisor Wendy Schollum said both organisations wanted to support the development and vitality of the Hastings city centre.

"Providing on and off-street parking that will enhance the area for both our retailers and shoppers will assist with this, and the ability to have free parking for certain occasions was welcomed by the Business Association."

"This new technology will also enable us to gather accurate data about parking patterns so we can ensure we have carparks in the right places and have the ability to expand in the future."

The new meters will cost $540,000 to be sourced from the parking meter replacement reserve fund, and the work will go out to tender shortly.