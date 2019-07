A car fire at Spooner's Point in Wairoa on Wednesday morning spread to nearby bushes and set them alight.

Local Wairoa fire brigades were called to the scene at 7.15am at the end of Ngamotu Rd.

The fire was brought under control and put out by emergency services at the scene.

Police said at this stage they didn't consider it to be a suspicious fire and were treating it as unexplained.