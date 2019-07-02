Napier residents needing a break from winter need not travel far from home.

In fact a taste of spring can be found downtown.

A new floral art exhibition, One Heart, has come to MTG, the third floral exhibition created with the Napier Activator Champion funding from Napier City Council.

The work is produced collaboratively with volunteers, supportive businesses and local schoolchildren, and managed by Sally Crown (Kōtare Services) and Laura Jeffares (Floral/Stylist).

Over July members of the public will be able to make tissue paper flowers to be incorporated into the final design.

The final piece will be sold at silent auction, alongside donated goods, with the proceeds going to KidsCan, the Kiwi charity that supports children in some of Hawke's Bay's schools.

Crown and Jeffares both said KidsCan do amazing work with kids by supporting them with the basics which help them engage in their education.

Sally Crown (left) and Laura Jeffares at the flower bomb on the viewing platform. Photo / File

"KidsCan help children blossom, just like our floral installations.

"Creativity and community are the motivating forces behind our projects.

"We wanted to work together to create something special the whole community could be involved with and enjoy – that's what drives us."

The first two flower exhibitions were flower "bombs".

The first appeared on Emmerson St on Valentines Day, the second transformed the viewing platform on Marine Parade with local, foraged flora and fauna over Easter weekend.

Volunteers installed the flower bombs, and residents were encouraged to interact with and enjoy the installations.