The past few days have undoubtedly been a shock to the system for many, with wintry temperatures, rain, and high wind for the region.

The start of the weekend saw temperatures hover around the mid-teens for the maximums, and drop to 5C overnight. Despite cooler temperatures, Lee says it is "average" for the winter.

A large stormy low will deepen and cross the country this week bringing rain, snow, gales, and yet another windy change.

"After much of May was dominated by settled weather, this past week has been a reminder that we were heading for winter," MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said.

While the current weather patterns are what is expected, most of the last month was dominated by below-average rainfall, and mild temperatures, Lee says.

There is brief relief for most as a ridge of high pressure pushes on to the country to end the long weekend, with morning cloud, and a few "lingering" showers that should clear off in the region.

The wind, while still strong about the coast, will also start easing, before turning to a northwest.

But the working week ahead is set to be another turbulent one as another significant feature is expected to bring severe weather from Wednesday.

"The nature of the system could mean more heavy rain and some more snow for parts of New Zealand, so it'll be an interesting week ahead," says Lee.

Tomorrow , Hawke's Bay will have sub-tropical northerlies once more, but it's all ahead of a developing large Tasman Sea low.

"It does look like the temperatures start improving for the Hawke's Bay region, with maximums getting up to about 18-19C, with that northwesterly wind - that's above average for the June month," Lee said.

This sub-tropical flow over New Zealand, coupled with a cold southerly flow across eastern Australia, will create a low-pressure system out in the Tasman Sea that will grow quickly tomorrow.

By Wednesday, the possibly "severe" weather system will bring heavy rainfall, and snow to 700m, affecting higher roads in inland areas for the region.

"It looks like it could be a significant feature again but there is a bit of uncertainty, so it is something to keep an eye on."

Towards the end of the week, another southwest change could bring showers in the morning on Thursday.