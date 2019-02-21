The Havelock North Village Pool was evacuated this afternoon after a confirmed chlorine spill.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said an elevated smell of chlorine was detected at the swimming pool about 2.30pm.

"The council followed standard emergency procedures as soon as it was aware of the issue and evacuated the pool complex."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to the incident about 2.30.

Five fire units attended, as well as additional support vehicles. The leak was isolated and fire services ventilated the area, which took just over two hours.

People within 60m of the spill were evacuated.