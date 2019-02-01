Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Weaving Workshops

Join celebrated weaver Karmen Thompson for a series of 45 minute weaving workshops in our main foyer. MTG Hawke's Bay, 1 Tennyson St, Napier: Today, 10am-10.45am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/weaving-workshops/napier

2. Mako Road – Local Safari NZ Tour

Infused with a melodic reggae, ska and folk inspired sound on this, their second EP, Mako Road deliver five sun soaked tracks punctuated with cruisy riffs, laidback harmonies and easy vocals. The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Today, 8pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/mako-road-local-safari-nz-tour/napier

3. Jazz on the Village Green with HSK IV

His performances synthesise that psychedelic art-pop sensibility together with elements of traditional New Orleans music, Samba, Cuban and Colombian rhythms, and the spirit of improvised music reaching from the early American 20th century to the contemporary composition of Australasian artists, bound together with cheeky iconoclasm and raw intensity in equal measure. Havelock North Domain, Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today, 4pm-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/jazz-on-the-village-green-with-hsk-iv/havelock-north

4. First Date - Natural Wine Bar Pop-up

Pop-up wine bar & food, one night only by restaurant Chimera from Auckland. See you for oysters, sourdough, shared plates and natural wines! First natural wine bar event in Hawke's Bay! Cupple Coffee, 216 Heretaunga St, Hastings: Today, 5pm-11pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/first-date-natural-wine-bar-pop-up/hawkes-bay-gisborne

5. 2019 Women's World Golf Croquet Championship Heretaunga Croquet Club (formerly Te Mata)

There are 56 entries from different countries, come and watch the action. 341 Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9am-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/2019-womens-world-golf-croquet-championship/havelock-north

6. Summer in the Park Featuring Alumni of NZ Singing School

The New Zealand Singing School Trust is pleased to present alumni from the 2019 School held at EIT in January performing pieces from classical and musical theatre genres with MC Dave Pipe.

Cornwall Park, Tomoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/summer-in-the-park-featuring-alumni-of-nz-singing-school/hastings

7. USA What Went Wrong?

Gaylene Levesque will give an introductory talk. Gaylene is a Canadian Kiwi, who taught for US universities for over 30 years - her subjects included American Pluralism, American Literature, and World Civilisations.

New Zealand Association of Rationalists & Humanists Hawke's Bay & East Coast branch invites you to share your ideas. Duart House, 51 Duart Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 7pm-9pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/usa-what-went-wrong/havelock-north

8. Sundaze with the Puketapu

Sacred Hill Vineyards and classic country pub The Puketapu have joined forces for Sundaze - wine, food and music in the Bay's beautiful Dartmoor countryside, amongst the established trees and gardens at the original winery site. Sacred Hill Cellar Door, 1033 Dartmoor Rd, Puketapu, Napier: Tomorrow 12pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/sundaze-with-the-puketapu/napier