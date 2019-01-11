Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Elsthorpe Sports

A day of community fun. If you love horses you will enjoy this fun equestrian event.

Elsthorpe Sports Grounds, Kahuranaki Rd, Elsthorpe, Otane, Central Hawke's Bay: Today, 9am–6pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/elsthorpe-sports/otane

2. 2019 NZ Singing School Showcase

Come along and hear performances from the musical theatre students of the 2019 NZ Singing School. Performances include musical theatre solos and ensembles and will also feature our 2019 Artist in Residence, Geoff Sewell, founder of Amici Forever.

Tabard Theatre, 18 Coronation St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 6pm and 8.15pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/2019-nz-singing-school-showcase/napier

3. The BOWIE Show

The annual celebration of the brilliance of David Bowie, the band keeps getting bigger and so does the show, songs from all the eras from Ziggy to the Duke. Featuring the talents of: - Jackie Gibson vocals - Daniel Fulton bass vocals - James Rochester guitars, keys, vocals - Andrew Gladstone drums, vocals - Ash Sales Guitars plus special guests Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle St, Napier: Today, 7.30pm–11.55pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-bowie-show/napier

4. Mitre 10 MEGA Outdoor Movie Season: The Shawshank Redemption

Get your popcorn ready - outdoor movies are coming back to Napier!

The Mitre 10 Mega Outdoor Movie Season at Bay Skate is back this January, this time also with movies for grown-ups! So find the movie or movies for you, grab your tickets and enjoy with the views of the Pacific, and across to Cape Kidnappers.

Bay Skate, 290 Marine Parade, Napier: Today, 8.30pm–11pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/mitre-10-mega-outdoor-movie-season-the-shawshank-redemption/napier

5. Puketapu Sunday Sessions with Fraser Mack

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon - high quality meals in a relaxed charming atmosphere accompanied by Mack and his acoustic guitars. Mack uses his whole guitar, the neck, the body, the strings. The entire instrument is exploited. It is his percussion that creates the melody, and makes the performance. It's guitar gymnastics.

The Puketapu, 679 Puketapu Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 1pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/puketapu-sunday-sessions-with-fraser-mack/hastings

6. Hygge Sounds of summer

Bean bags, beach umbrellas, food and wine on the grass by the sea. Chill out at the end of the week in an environment unmatched with some of Hawkes Bay's best musicians.

Clifton Bay, 468 Clifton Rd, Te Awanga, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm–6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hygge-sounds-of-summer/hastings

7. Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products. There is nothing like buying fruit and vegetables, freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, preserves and sweet treats direct from the source.

Hawke's Bay A & P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am–12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hawkes-bay-farmers-market/hastings

8. Summer Sundaze

Kick back and relax and listen to the chilled sounds of local talents while sipping away on some of our boutique wines and beers in the vines.

Bring your family and friends along! All welcome. Tip Top icecreams - Abbey Cellars Wines - Riesling, Rose, Chardonnay, Merlot, Syrah, Malbec - Fat Monk Craft Beer - Pilsner, IPA, Pale Ales, Blondes, Porters - cider - non-alcoholic drinks - snack pizza - xheese platters. No door charge. No BYO. Picnic tables available for own food.

Abbey Cellars Winery & Brewpub, 1769 Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 1pm-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/summer-sundaze/hastings