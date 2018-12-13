Preparations for Hawke's Bay's biggest Christmas celebrations are on schedule to roll out the region's biggest stage as a venue for this year's Christmas at the Park headline act - opera big-sellers Amici Forever.

As part of preparations for this year's Cox Partners Christmas at the Park event, 1km of fencing has been erected at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park ahead of an evening of great entertainment and carol singing tomorrow night.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Christmas at the Park was an incredible event on the region's calendar and was always well supported by local communities.

"It is great to have an event of this calibre in our region. It's a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together, celebrate Christmas and enjoy a night of outstanding entertainment."

The stage, owned by Rocket Scaffolding, towers over the park, is the largest stage to be based in Hawke's Bay and can go to 18.5m high.

This year's headline act at Cox Partners Christmas at the Park is past head student from Havelock North High School (1989), Geoff Sewell, who is now based in London and Auckland and is renowned internationally for founding Amici Forever.

The multi-platinum selling artist said he was looking forward to a home-coming.

"There's always a place in my heart for Hawke's Bay and I can't wait to spend some time there this summer, particularly to sing in my home town," Sewell said.

Local artists, dancers and soloist will also take to the stage with lead up band from Napier, Blue Saloon, warming the expected large crowd.

Event organiser David Trim said the event closes with the Kaisen Charitable Trust's signature and unique fireworks display.

"This complex display combines a narrative story, over laid with music and reinforced by a creatively visual pyrotechnic show.

"Food, coffee, drinks, glow and sparkly merchandise can be purchased at the event picnics are welcome, David said. The park has an alcohol and smoke/vape ban, with bag searches at the entrance.

"While the mums and dads can rest in peace and enjoy the stage show, the children's zone will be pumping with confidence courses and free face painting.

"The free entry event is a great gift to the city from the underwriters Kaisen Charitable Trust and from all the sponsors, who together contribute to ensure the night becomes a great experience."

The 4 hour 30 minute free event ends at 9.45pm.