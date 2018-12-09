Some of the very best of Hawke's Bay's musical talent will help Napier welcome the New Year at the Soundshell on Marine Parade.

The celebrations will begin at 7pm and will finish with fireworks at midnight and for the first time, there will also be a fireworks display at the more family-friendly time of 9.45pm.

The main acts for Napier's Community Celebration will be Naked Gun and Stolen Records, supported by Arahi, Ian Munro and Alex Richardson.

Rezpect Dance Academy will also be showing off their award winning hip-hop moves which have earned their crews plenty of accolades and recognition over the past eight years.

Beth Elstone from Littlestone Entertainment is organising the event for the first time.

"New Year's is going to be amazing. It's not often you can see such a talented group of

people in one place at one time – and all for free," she said.

Naked Gun is proud to be performing at this year's New Year's Eve celebrations. One of the Bay's all time favourite party bands for more than 25 years, everything from Adele to AC/DC, ABBA to Ed Sheeran, and Six60 to Dave Dobbyn is in their extensive repertoire. Naked Gun promise energy, variety and a night to remember.

Stolen Records has become something of an institution on the Hawke's Bay music scene for close to a decade, synonymous with great music and good times. Expect to hear an eclectic collection of songs, from Jason Mraz to Bryan Adams, Ben Harper to Queen.

Fresh off the back of his North Island tour, emerging folk artist Arahi, joined by his band, fuses early 60s style folk with modern sensibilities in his original songs. In a review by The Hook NZ he was likened to one of the movement's best "…He's like a man out of time – a young Dylan".

Alex Richardson, an Appalachian native currently living in New Zealand, frequents the local music, theatre and dance scene. In a one off collaboration Alex and Arahi will come together for the first time to deliver a new and inspiring performance.

Ian Munro has a voice to compliment any event big or small, performing popular covers of songs from the past and present, including Kiwi favourites from Crowded House and Dave Dobbyn.

In addition, there will be a gold coin collection for the City of Napier Cadet Forces on the night.

This free community event is proudly presented by Napier City Council, Smokefree and Littlestone Entertainment. Patrons are reminded there is a liquor ban in place in the CBD, and no fires are to be lit on the beach.

For updates, please check www.facebook.com/Napier-New-Years-Eve-2018