Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Art programme uses graffiti to promote positive self-esteem in girls

4 minutes to read
Some of the graffiti art completed in the programme. Photo / Supplied

Some of the graffiti art completed in the programme. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

While graffiti is often thought to be something young people do to defy authority, a Dannevirke teacher aide is using the art to help pre-teen girls build self-esteem.

The programme, called Self Expression Graffiti Art,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.