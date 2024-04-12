Several vehicles involved in the incident have been seized in search warrants.

Several vehicles involved in the incident have been seized in search warrants.

Two people have been arrested and further arrests are likely after a van full of visiting rugby players was shot at in Hastings last Saturday.

The van was attacked after a match between Tamatea Ariki Nui and the Young Māori Players (YMP) that was abandoned because of safety concerns.

The YMP van was pursued by vehicles that rammed and shot at it after it left.

Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District Crime Manager, said multiple search warrants were executed this week and several vehicles involved in the incident have also since been seized.

Those arrested face charges of reckless driving and unlawful assembly, appearing in Hastings District Court yesterday and they are expected to reappear in the coming weeks.

James said it was a targeted incident near the end of a rugby game where a group of people chose to resort to violence.

“We have rugby fans spread throughout our community and the expectation is that people who attend games do so for the right reasons, not to agitate and commit offences,” James said.

“Police will come down hard on any retaliation connected to last weekend’s incident.

“Let’s get on with our local sport in the Bay. It’s about supporting the players and respecting one another,”

Police inquires are continuing to locate others involved in the incident and further arrests are imminent.

A photo of the van, showing almost 50 holes in its back window and denting around the top back left corner, was shared with Hawke’s Bay Today last Sunday morning.

Tamatea Rugby Club games scheduled at its home ground of Bill Mathewson Park in Hastings will instead be played at the more secure field Tremain Field in Park Island, Napier.





MORE TO COME