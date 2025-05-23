In a statement to Hawke’s Bay Today, police said a 49-year-old was arrested near Clive Square in Napier on May 17 after he was verbally abusive and aggressive to a member of the public and to the police officer who tried to speak to him about his behaviour.
After being arrested for disorderly behaviour, the man “actively and violently resisted arrest”.
“He continued to struggle while being placed into the police car and while being transported to the police station - a short journey that had to be undertaken under red and blue flashing lights due to his continued violent behaviour.”
Police could not say whether Heremaia was offered a ride home or not.
“The duty of care by police for someone taken into custody typically ends when they are released.
“While in custody, police will endeavour to help them find transport home if required.”