Woman arrested after threat forced Hawke’s Bay Hospital, schools, into lockdown

Police spent hours at Hawke's Bay Hospital last week following reports of a firearm. Photo / Jack Riddell

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police spent hours at Hawke's Bay Hospital last week following reports of a firearm. Photo / Jack Riddell

A woman has been charged after a threat put a hospital and nearby schools into lockdown in Hastings.

Police were called to Hawke’s Bay Hospital at 1.20pm last Wednesday after a report of a person possibly in possession of a firearm.

The hospital and nearby schools were put into lockdown as a precaution while Police made enquiries.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Detective Inspector Martin James said such callouts were taken seriously by police, and no firearm was located.

“Regardless, incidents like this cause major disruption to the health system and cause anxiety to many members of the public,” James said.