Woman arrested after threat forced Hawke’s Bay Hospital, schools, into lockdown

Hawkes Bay Today
Police spent hours at Hawke's Bay Hospital last week following reports of a firearm. Photo / Jack Riddell

A woman has been charged after a threat put a hospital and nearby schools into lockdown in Hastings.

Police were called to Hawke’s Bay Hospital at 1.20pm last Wednesday after a report of a person possibly in possession of a firearm.

The hospital and nearby schools were put into lockdown

