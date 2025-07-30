Woman arrested after threat forced Hawke’s Bay Hospital, schools, into lockdown
Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Save
Police spent hours at Hawke's Bay Hospital last week following reports of a firearm. Photo / Jack Riddell
A woman has been charged after a threat put a hospital and nearby schools into lockdown in Hastings.
Police were called to Hawke’s Bay Hospital at 1.20pm last Wednesday after a report of a person possibly in possession of a firearm.
The hospital and nearby schools were put into lockdown
as a precaution while Police made enquiries.
Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Detective Inspector Martin James said such callouts were taken seriously by police, and no firearm was located.
“Regardless, incidents like this cause major disruption to the health system and cause anxiety to many members of the public,” James said.