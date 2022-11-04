Armed police seek person in Clive

Police during an incident in Clive today. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police were in the streets in and around Clive early on Friday after reports a threat of harm was received.

The incident started in the area of Valerie St, between Tucker Lane and Mill Rd, about midday.

Police were understood to be still seeking a person more than an hour after the first call.

Police confirmed about 2pm only that Police were "currently responding" to an incident in Valerie St, that there were cordons in place and people were being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.