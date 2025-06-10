Armed police apprehend a man in Napier on Monday night. Photo / Supplied

Police say the arrest of a man by armed officers outside a Napier eatery and gaming machines venue on Monday night was because he was wanted for a breach of bail.

Witnesses told Hawke’s Bay Today of seeing a man being taken to the ground about 9.30pm outside the Bollywood restaurant in Thackeray St, near the intersection with Tennyson St.

Cordons were put in place and some staff were armed as a precaution, but the person was arrested without incident, police said.

No details were given as to whether there was a specific event to spark the arrest nor the alleged offences for which the man was on bail.