Rose Lamont, 4, was thrilled to meet Lee Majdoub from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

It’s not every day you get to meet one of your heroes, but little Rose Lamont was able to do just that.

Accompanied by her mum, Tabitha, 4-year-old Rose from Dannevirke, attended the Armageddon Expo in Wellington at the weekend.

Both are big fans of Sonic the Hedgehog and Rose was thrilled to meet actor Lee Majdoub, who played Agent Stone in the movie. Rose was dressed up as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Tabitha said she and her daughter attended the panel for Sonic the Hedgehog where Majdoub was a guest.

“She was so excited when she saw them that she screamed. She took the microphone and said ‘Hi’ to him.”

Majdoub then came off the stage and talked to her, asking her if she liked his characte,r to which Rose said yes.

Tabitha and her daughter have a collection of Sonic merchandise and took part in the cosplay parade - Tabitha was in costume as Sonic.

She said Rose also interacted with Sonic cosplayers while at Armageddon and showed them her Tails and Knuckles plushies she’d bought with her pocket money.







