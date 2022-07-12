The Napier Operatic Society's final dress rehearsal of Into The Woods.

The worldwide smash-hit musical Into The Woods is coming to Hawke's Bay for the first time.

The acclaimed show, which became an Oscar-winning film, will be the Napier Operatic Society's major production this year, hitting the Tabard stage from July 8-23.

Production manager Sarah Ericksen says, "The Into The Woods season will be performed after a successful bid for the performance rights. The rights for this show came in hot demand after the death of the composer Stephen Sondheim in 2021."

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favourite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless yet relevant piece, and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are enchanting and touching.

The story follows a baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king's festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Along with incredible music come an exciting set, props and costumes. Costumes have been designed by Napier Operatic's Yvonne Arrowsmith and the set by Marc Collier.

The show is directed by Wendy Revell, who brought us Sister Act last year. Supporting the directing team is Diana Shand as choreographer and Wendy Hunt as musical director. With a strong cast of 25, Into The Woods leads you into a world of dreams, wishes and promises. But be careful what you wish for because sometimes they come true!

■ Into The Woods is on stage at the Tabard Theatre, July 8-23. Tickets range from $40-$65, show only; dinner, dessert and show or dessert and show options. Tickets available from iTicket, Tabard Theatre Costume Hire and the Napier Municipal Theatre.