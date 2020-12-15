Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Architecture student's Hawke's Bay church project wins award

3 minutes to read

Abby-Jane Taylor presented the project at the NZIA 2020 Student Design Awards, where she won a highly commended award. Photo / Supplied

Shannon Johnstone
By:

Reporter

A Hawke's Bay-born woman's architecture project theoretically "disassembling" and "reassembling" a Pukehou church has won an award at the New Zealand Institute of Architecture 2020 Student Design Awards

For her final-year thesis project, University of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.