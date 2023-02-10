Aramex NZ eyes new head office in Napier as large site hits market

The new commercial premises under construction in Napier. There are plans for it to house Aramex NZ in the future. Photo / Paul Taylor

Leading courier company Aramex NZ has plans to move into a new head office in Napier.

The national headquarters for Aramex NZ is already based in the city as the company started as Fastway Couriers in Napier during the 1980s.

A brand-new, two-storey premises is currently being built near Kmart Napier at 107 Ford Rd.

“Aramex New Zealand’s head office and local courier depot will be based in the building, and they have agreed to a 10-year lease term with two further rights of renewal for five years each,” a Colliers statement read.

The prime site up for sale. Photo / Supplied

That building and large surrounding property known as 95-111 Ford Rd have been put up for sale.

It is being marketed by real estate company Colliers and includes five buildings in total.

The various buildings and tenants on site include EuroCity LMVD car dealership, Smith & Smith, Complete Paints, Portacom NZ, and MYLK.

The current total net annual rental income from the entire property is about $1.6 million, according to Colliers.

Aramex NZ declined to comment.