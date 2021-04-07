April movie entertainment at Pahiatua's Regent Theatre

Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny return in Peter Rabbit 2.

With school holidays almost upon us again, Pahiatua's Regent Theatre has two great family movies to keep both the young and young-at-heart entertained.

Opening this coming weekend is the animated adventure Two By Two Overboard in which we find the animals on Noah's Ark desperately short of food.

But the discovery of an island inhabited by fantastical fluffy Nestrians brings hope - if the animals, aboard the ark can persuade the fluffy islanders to let them into their community and share their food.

For the second week of the holidays, the lovable but mischievous Beatrix Potter character Peter Rabbit returns in another fun-filled comedy adventure.

Farmer McGregor and the Rabbit family are now living happily together, but despite his best efforts, Peter Rabbit can't seem to shake his bad habits. Looking for adventure, he leaves the garden and finds himself in an unfamiliar world. But when his family discover he is missing, they risk everything to come looking for him. Peter must now decide just what kind of rabbit he wants to be.

Peter Rabbit 2 opens at the Regent on Thursday, April 29.

Concluding its season this week at the Regent is the inspiring and often funny Kiwi documentary The Pinkies Are Back.

After winning at the national Dragon Boat championships, the Pink Dragons (The Pinkies) are back to have a crack at the Auckland regionals. Although the all-woman team has a few veterans, many have never so much as touched a paddle before. The team is made up entirely of breast cancer survivors, who use the sport to exercise and find a feeling of community and friendship after their recovery.

Opening this Thursday, The Father is a British drama starring Oscar winner, Anthony Hopkins as an 80-year-old, living defiantly alone and experiencing the onset of dementia.

Rejecting any help from his daughter, Anne (Oscar and Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman), he tries desperately to make sense of his changing circumstances as he begins to doubt his loved ones, and his own mind.

The Father is a thoroughly engrossing and human look at the relationship between a man declining with dementia and the daughter taking care of him and has been nominated for six BAFTA, six Academy and four Golden Globe awards.

To commemorate Anzac Day, the Regent will screen the 1955 WWII drama The Dam Busters.

Using state-of-the-art 4k digital scanning techniques, this classic film has been brought back to life. Starring Richard Todd and Sir Michael Redgrave, it tells the amazing true story of Commander Guy Gibson and the RAF's top secret 617 Squadron.

The film captures the thrilling action and suspense of the magnificent exploits of the young Lancaster bomber pilots and their crews, charged with taking out the impenetrable Ruhr valley dams of Germany with incredible "bouncing bombs". The Dam Busters will open on Anzac Day for a strictly limited season.

For more information visit: www.regentupstairs.co.nz.